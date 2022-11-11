Ex-PM assassination: Annamalai accuses Cong. of hypocrisy

Tamil Nadu should not become a haven for released convicts who are not citizens of India, he says  

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 11, 2022 22:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

K. Annamalai

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Friday accused the Congress of hypocrisy on the issue of the release of the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts.

In a statement, he said the Congress, despite opposing the release of the convicts, continued to remain in an alliance with the DMK. He said the Congress leaders who condemned the release of the convicts did not have the spine to condemn Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, who embraced A.G. Perarivalan, one of the convicts, following his release from prison in May.

As for the BJP’s stand on the issue, he said the party abided by the law of the land and understood the Supreme Court’s decision to execute its powers to release the convicts. However, it must be stressed that the released convicts have not been acquitted of their crimes, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Referring to the future of the released convicts, he said the Chief Minister should not make the State a haven for convicts who are not citizens of the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app