Ex-MP, Vice Chairman of T.N. Minorities Commission D. Masthan smothered to death: Police

December 30, 2022 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

More than a week ago, it was claimed that Dr. D. Masthan died due to heart attack on December 22, 2022. Five accused including his relatives arrested for murder of Mr. Masthan, the secretary of DMK minority wing over money dispute

R. Sivaraman

Former Rajya Sabha MP and Vice Chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission D. Masthan | Photo Credit: Twitter / @DrDMasthan1

In a twist in the probe into the death of Dr. D. Masthan, 66, a former AIADMK Rajya Sabha MP (1995-2001), the Guduvanchery Police on Friday said he was smothered to death by five persons including relatives, in a car near Paranur Toll plaza in Chengalpattu district and it was not case of death due to heart attack as claimed earlier.

Masthan, a doctor by qualification, in association with his family member was running a hospital. He had quit the AIADMK and joined the DMK. He was holding the posts of Vice Chairman of Tamil Nadu Minorities Commission and secretary of DMK minority wing.

Death staged

Last week, Mr. Masthan was said to have allegedly died due to heart attack while travelling in a car towards Tiruchi. The death was reported to Guduvanchery Police station which comes under Tambaram Police Commissionerate.

A case was registered and it was treated as death due to heart attack. However, the post-mortem indicated that he could have been murdered.

Further investigation with the person who travelled with him unravelled the mystery behind the death. Tambaram Police Commissioner A.Amalaraj said, “Our investigation revealed that he was smothered to death by the gang in a car reportedly over a monetary dispute. We have arrested the accused and further investigation is on.”

