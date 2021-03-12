Ex-MLA gets PMK ticket

CHENNAI

12 March 2021 01:20 IST

The PMK released its final list of four candidates for the Assembly election, which included the name of former MLA S.X. Rajamannar. He joined the PMK on Thursday after quitting the DMK and would contest from Poonamallee. “I am quitting from DMK because I don’t like the attitude of the current leadership. I have served DMK in various capacities for the past 25 years,” Mr. Rajamannar told reporters after joining the PMK in the presence of its president G.K. Mani.

Mr. Rajamannar had lost the Assembly election in 2006, contesting on DMK ticket from Ottapidaram.

After finalisation of its 23 constituencies as a part of the AIADMK-led alliance, the PMK had released two lists of 19 candidates on Wednesday. PMK vice-president S. Sadasivam will contest from Mettur, while Raja was fielded from Sankarapuram and S. Murali Sankar from Vandavasi, as per the final list.

