Ex-MLA dares EPS to come clean on his reported discussion with Rahul Gandhi

Selvaraj questions the manner in which July 11 meeting of AIADMK general council is convened

K. Selvaraj, spokesperson of the camp led by AIADMK’s coordinator O. Panneerselvam and former legislator of the erstwhile Coimbatore (west) constituency, on Wednesday challenged co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami to publicly deny the report that he (Mr. Palaniswami) had spoken to Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Pointing out that it was only the Congress that had denied the report out of “fear” of the DMK, Mr. Selvaraj wondered why Mr. Palaniswami was still not refuting the report. “On the one hand, he has openly affirmed support to the BJP-backed candidate for the Presidential poll but, on the other, he is seeking to tie up with the Congress for the 2024 Lok Sabha election,” Mr. Selvaraj said.

Finding fault with the manner in which the invitation and the agenda for the July 11 general council meeting was sent, the former legislator said the communication did not have the signature of anyone. “It only bears the name of the party headquarters. It has neither been signed by the coordinator nor by the co-coordinator. Who has authorised the party headquarters to issue such a communication?” he asked.

Clarifying that he would not attend the proposed meeting, Mr. Selvaraj said the event was going to be one of “singing the praises of Mr. Palaniswami”. He added that he would come out shortly with a “charge-sheet” against 17 former Ministers of the AIADMK for all that they did during 2017-21.

Criticising former Minister D. Jayakumar for his observations against Mr. Panneerselvam, the former legislator said the position of the coordinator on the issue of organisational elections was that there should be a contest at every level of the party.