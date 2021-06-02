Ex-Minister’s wife lodges complaint

Ramanathapuram

02 June 2021 05:19 IST

In a twist to the sexual abuse case lodged against former AIADMK Minister Manikandan by an actor, a Malaysian national, in Chennai two days ago, his wife Vasanthi preferred a complaint against the foreigner with the police in Ramanathapuram on Tuesday.

The woman had claimed that Mr. Manikandan lived with her for a few years in a house in Besant Nagar, Chennai, promising to marry her. He, however, did not keep up his word.

Following this, the Adyar police had registered a case under five IPC Sections, including rape, causing miscarriage without woman's consent, attempt to murder and IT Act, among others.

Two police teams were formed to probe the case. The police visited Mr Manikandan's house in Anna Nagar, Madurai and at Ramanathapuram. However, he was not there, the police said.

Under such circumstances, Mr. Manikandan's wife visited the police here and lodged a complaint claiming that the woman had levelled false allegations to tarnish the image of the ex-Minister.

Superintendent of Police E Karthik said that as a case had already been registered in this regard by the Chennai police, the petition from the former minister's wife too would be forwarded to them for probe.