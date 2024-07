Former Minister and senior AIADMK functionary D. Jayakumar on Thursday posted on social media an undated photo of alleged drug abuse on board Chennai Metrorail. It showed a youth on board the Chennai Metrorail attempting to smoke, what he described, as ganja.

Mr. Jayakumar contended that it posed a challenge to the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. He questioned whether the Chief Minister would focus on the menace.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.