Ex-Minister rejoins AIADMK

Former Minister R.T. Inbathtamilan rejoined the AIADMK on Tuesday.
Mr. Inbathtamilan, the eldest son of R. Tamaraikani, a popular political leader from Srivilliputtur, was the Sports and Youth Welfare Minister from 2003 to 2006 under the AIADMK government headed by the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.
Days before the Assembly polls in May 2006, he defected to the DMK.
AMMK post
Till recently, the former Minister was with the AMMK, a breakaway group led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and held the post of secretary of the Virudhunagar (East) district unit of the splinter group.
Mr. Inbathtamilan returned to the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.
AMMK members from Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram also rejoined the ruling party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor