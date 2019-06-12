Ex-Minister rejoins AIADMK

Former Minister R.T. Inbathtamilan rejoined the AIADMK on Tuesday.

Mr. Inbathtamilan, the eldest son of R. Tamaraikani, a popular political leader from Srivilliputtur, was the Sports and Youth Welfare Minister from 2003 to 2006 under the AIADMK government headed by the late party supremo Jayalalithaa.

Days before the Assembly polls in May 2006, he defected to the DMK.

AMMK post

Till recently, the former Minister was with the AMMK, a breakaway group led by T.T.V. Dhinakaran, and held the post of secretary of the Virudhunagar (East) district unit of the splinter group.

Mr. Inbathtamilan returned to the ruling party in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam.

AMMK members from Tirunelveli and Kancheepuram also rejoined the ruling party.