Ex-Minister regrets for ‘rude’ language used in past

SIVAKASI

30 June 2021 20:05 IST

Former State Minister and AIADMK Virudhunagar West district secretary K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji has regretted for having used ‘rude’ language due to overwhelming political emotions.

In a statement issued to select media organisations, Mr. Bhalaji, who was a State Minister for two terms, said he had been dealing in politics with maturity. After having won from Sivakasi Assembly constituency twice, he shifted to Rajapalayam seat and lost the election to sitting MLA S. Thangapandian of the DMK.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that he had recently contracted COVID-19 infection and got treatment in a private hospital, Mr. Bhalaji said he had isolated himself in his residence. He appealed to his partymen, friends and relatives not to visit him for the next 15 days.

He claimed that he had come up in politics from a humble family by following the ideals of former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai – duty, dignity and discipline. He said he had dedicated himself to the party led by its coordinator O. Panneerselvam and joint-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami.