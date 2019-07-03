Ex-Minister Esakki Subbaiah quits AMMK; to join AIADMK on July 6

Esakki Subbaiah, former Minister and State secretary of Jayalalithaa Peravai of the AMMK, announced on Tuesday that he was quitting the party and will rejoin the AIADMK in the presence of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday (July 6). He joins a list of prominent AMMK leaders, including former Minister Senthil Balaji and former MLAs Thanga Tamilselvan, S. Michael Rayappan and V.P. Kalairajan, who have quit the Dhinakaran-led party in recent months and joined either the DMK or the AIADMK.

Addressing journalists in Courtallam, Mr. Subbaiah claimed there would be significant changes in the AIADMK after the release of V.K. Sasikala — close confidante of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa — who is serving a four-year jail term in Bengaluru following her conviction in a disproportionate assets case in February 2016.

“There will certainly be substantial changes in the AIADMK when Chinnamma (Sasikala), the epitome of sacrifice, who had administered (the party) along with Amma (Jayalalithaa), gets released from prison,” he said.

Mr. Subbaiah quit the AMMK in the wake of sharp differences with Mr. Dhinakaran. He denied Mr. Dhinakaran’s allegation that he had decided to return to the AIADMK since the Local Administration Ministry had to pay him ₹70 crore for having executed contracts in civic bodies, including underground drainage projects.

“It is not fair on the part of a party leader to reveal such business issues in public…(Local Administration Minister) S.P. Velumani is my friend. Since executing contracts in rural and urban civic bodies is our family’s business, I am doing it even now. The Department owes me only ₹52 crore and he (Mr. Velumani) will certainly settle the bill. Since my friends, supporters and AMMK cadre want to return to the AIADMK, we have decided to go back to our ‘Mother’s House’,” Mr. Subbaiah said.

Claiming that he and his friends had received feelers from the BJP and the DMK, Mr. Subbaiah said he chose to return to the AIADMK.

In Tirunelveli, the AMMK, which at one point appeared to be strong and vibrant, has been losing office-bearers and cadre following the drubbing in the recent polls.

Former Deputy Mayor of Tirunelveli Corporation P. Jeganathan alias Ganesan, another staunch loyalist of Mr. Dhinakaran, is also joining the AIADMK along with Mr. Subbaiah.