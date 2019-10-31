Ex-Mayor’s murder: DMK woman office-bearer held

The CB-CID police, investigating the murder of former Tirunelveli Mayor Uma Maheshwari, her husband Murugasankaran and housemaid Mari, have arrested T. Seeniammal, 59, DMK Adi Dravida Welfare Wing deputy organiser and mother of the prime accused, Karthik Raja, for her alleged role in the crime.

The CB-CID police also arrested Ms. Seeniammal’s husband M. Thannasi, 60, on Wednesday afternoon in Madurai, in connection with the gruesome triple murder, which took place in Ms. Maheshwari’s house in Rose Nagar, near Government College of Engineering, on July 23. “They were arrested after we got vital clues towards the conspiracy angle of the case during the probe,” a senior police officer, privy to the ongoing investigation, said.

The police, after prolonged investigation, had arrested Karthik Raja, an engineering graduate and son of Ms. Seeniammal, six days after the murder. He reportedly told the police that Ms. Maheshwari’s rise in politics, that destroyed his mother’s career and the importance she could command in the DMK, was the reason behind him murdering the ex-Mayor.

Moreover, the investigators also reportedly found that Karthik Raja, after orchestrating the crime, had allegedly informed Ms. Seeniammal, over the phone, that he had murdered Ms. Maheshwari, along with her husband. Though the police cracked the case by arresting Karthik Raja, the case was handed over to the CB-CID.

Ms. Seeniammal, after being grilled for about 45 minutes by the special team that arrested Karthik Raja, had told reporters then that she had nothing to do with the triple murder.

After paying last respects to the slain ex-Mayor, DMK president M.K. Stalin had said that the gruesome triple murder was a classic example of the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu. Echoing his views, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi too had said that there was no safety for women in the State. Now, the arrest of the DMK office-bearer, in connection with the murder of the ex-Mayor, has embarrassed the DMK cadre here, political observers noted.