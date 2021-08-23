Ex-Judge seeks removal of road from temple land

Retired Judge of the Madras High Court A. Selvam has moved the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to authorities to remove a road laid on a temple land in Pulankurichi in Sivaganga district.

Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy sought a response from the State. In his petition, Justice Selvam said the temple land was known as ‘Sri Uruman Aalayam’ or the resting place of the God. There was a large number of trees around the temple.

The petitioner said his father and forefathers served as the temple priest. They followed customary practices that included prohibition of use of footwear on the temple premises and commercial activities, including laying of roads, on the temple land.

Under these circumstances, a road was laid on the land. The temple was taken over by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 1975 and nobody could lay a road on the land without the permission of the department.

The authorities concerned inspected the area and passed an order to remove the road. But, no steps were taken in this regard. He had also sent a representation to the authorities, but to no avail, he said.