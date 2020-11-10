Ex-IAS officer joins Congress

The BJP has started its model of hate politics in Tamil Nadu and it should not be given even an inch of space in the State, said former IAS officer Sasikanth Senthil, who joined the Congress on Monday.

“The BJP’s ideology and politics is one of hate. Their only job is to create hatred and get votes based on that,” he said after joining the national party. “Turning people against each other should never be accepted at any time. Now, they have taken their model of hate politics across India and have started one similarly in Tamil Nadu as well. They should not be given even an inch of space here,” Mr. Senthil said.

AICC in-charge for Tamil Nadu Dinesh Gundu Rao said the Constitution guarantees equality, fraternity and brotherhood. “It wants us to live together in peace and harmony, with respect for all religions and customs. Today, that is being destroyed. Mr. Senthil is going to add great strength to the Congress party across the country,” he said.

Mr. Rao said Mr. Senthil would be given suitable responsibility in the party and the AICC. Mr. Rao also called on those who are idealistic and believe in social justice and saving democracy to join the Congress and serve the society.

TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the party must make use of Mr. Senthil’s services and hold meetings across the State, taking his inputs for the party’s further growth.