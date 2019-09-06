‘Ex-FM’s arrest has made Stalin go soft on Centre’

Taking a dig at DMK president M.K. Stalin, senior AIADMK leader and Minister D. Jayakumar on Thursday claimed the former had stopped being vocal about his criticism of the Centre since the arrest of Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media case.

‘Next is you’

During an interaction with reporters in Chennai, when asked about Mr. Stalin’s criticism against the “one nation, one ration card” scheme, Mr. Jayakumar said: “As for DMK president Stalin, since the arrest of [former Union Minister] Chidambaram, his [Mr. Stalin’s] voice has become soft. It has become a soft voice because [of the apprehension that] ‘next is you’ and therefore he is afraid. That’s what [BJP leader] H. Raja has said.”

He asked whether Mr. Stalin had strongly opposed the Centre since the arrest of Mr. Chidambaram.

“Since he does not want to be seen raising his voice, he has just touched the subject. We are more concerned about the State’s interests, the people’s interests and the consumers’ interests than them [DMK],” Mr. Jayakumar claimed.

About BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan’s observations in praise of Mr. Stalin’s leadership, Mr. Jayakumar said he was not sure as to whether it was Mr. Radhakrishnan’s personal opinion or that of his party.

Seeking to allay apprehensions over the “one nation, one ration card” scheme, the Minister said: “The PDS has been implemented in our State successfully. No other State has done it. Our stand is that the existing infrastructure should not be affected. The PDS will not be affected at all.”

Free rice for poor

While free rice would be supplied to the poor in Tamil Nadu, those from other States would be given ration at a rate to be determined by the Centre, he underlined.

Elaborating on the foreign tour taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, the Minister said “since the economic slowdown is prevailing world over, it is the right time to tap investments.”

Unlike the erstwhile DMK regime, Ministers and officers were visiting foreign countries for attracting investments, Mr. Jayakumar claimed, and went on to ask whether former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi or former Deputy Chief Minister Stalin had ever undertaken such a tour.