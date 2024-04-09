GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq faces ED raids in drugs money laundering case

As many as 25 premises in Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli are being searched by ED official

April 09, 2024 12:28 pm | Updated 12:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

PTI
A view of Jaffer Sadiq’s godown in Perungudi, where NCB conducted raid on March 14, 2024

A view of Jaffer Sadiq’s godown in Perungudi, where NCB conducted raid on March 14, 2024 | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 carried out raids in multiple cities in Tamil Nadu as part of a drugs trafficking-linked money laundering investigation against former DMK functionary Jaffer Sadiq and others, officials said.

As many as 25 premises in Chennai, Madurai and Tiruchirappalli are being searched by ED officials, accompanied by an escort of central paramilitary forces, under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of Mr. Sadiq, who is also a producer of Tamil films, film director Ameer and some others are being covered, they said.

Watch | Drugs, money trail and politics: The Jaffer Sadiq case

Mr. Sadiq, 36, was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) last month for his alleged involvement in the smuggling of about 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine with a street value of more than ₹2,000 crore.

The ED took cognisance of this NCB case and some other FIRs to file the money laundering case against Sadiq and others.

The NCB has said that Mr. Sadiq's links with Tamil and Hindi film financers, some "high-profile" people and some instances of "political funding" were under its scanner.

Mr. Sadiq was expelled by the ruling DMK in February after his name and purported links to the drugs network were mentioned by the NCB.

