Ex-DGM of FCI, wife get three-year RI in money laundering case

Special Correspondent March 10, 2022 20:27 IST

ED had taken up investigation against the official based on a chargesheet filed by CBI’s ACB

The XIV Additional Sessions Court Judge for CBI Cases convicted and sentenced Dorai Raj, former deputy general manager (DGM) of the Food Corporation of India, and his wife Sarumathi to rigorous imprisonment of three years in a money laundering case. The court imposed a fine of ₹25,000 each on them and ordered immediate attachment of their property. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, CBI, Chennai, alleging that huge amount of illegal gratification were received by Dorai Raj and other officers of the FCI, Chennai.



