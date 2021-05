CHENNAI

23 May 2021 04:49 IST

The DMK government has allowed Leader of Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami to stay in the government bungalow where he stayed as Chief Minister [2017-21].

Sources said Mr. Palaniswami was being allowed to stay at ‘Sevanthi’ on Greenways Road in Chennai after he sought permission from the government.

Advertising

Advertising