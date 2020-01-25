Ex-Chief Secretary T.V. Antony dead

T.V. Antony, former Chief Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government and a civil servant known for his strong advocacy of family planning, died at a hospital on Friday. He was 86, and is survived by his wife and two sons.

On the morning of Monday (January 27), a mass will be held at St. Louis Church in Adyar, followed by a burial at the Quibble Island cemetery, according to family sources.

His father T. A. Varghese, an officer of the Indian Civil Service (ICS), retired as Chief Secretary of the State government in November 1965. His brother Thomas Varghese was General Manager of the Southern Railway.

Joining the Indian Administrative Service in May 1956, Mr. Antony, who held degrees in chemistry and law, served the State government in various capacities, like the Collector of Madurai, Tirunelveli and Thanjavur districts, before becoming the Special Officer of the Chennai Corporation in 1973. He was Secretary to the Rural Development and Local Administration Department for a year, and then went to the Centre, where he worked for four years as Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry. Returning to the State in 1982, Mr. Antony worked as Secretary, Planning and Development Department, for a year, after which he was made the Second Secretary in 1983. He had two stints as Chief Secretary – April 1985-July 1986 and January 1991-June 1991. When he retired in October 1991, he was holding the post of Chairman of the State Planning Commission.

For his work on population regulation and stabilisation and women’s empowerment, Mr. Antony was conferred the Padma Bhushan in 2004 and the Rajasthan State government’s award four years later. P. N. Vedanarayanan, president of the Retired IAS Officers’ Association, who was senior to Mr. Antony by a year, says family control and planning, according to Mr. Antony, was one of the pre-requisites for overall development. Santha Sheela Nair, former civil servant, points out that Mr. Antony was equally attached to issues concerning cleanliness and sanitation. “He was the first to say how toilets, built for adults, were not comfortable for children,” she recalls, adding, “Hierarchy did not come in his way in connecting himself with problems of the common man.”