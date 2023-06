June 30, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Navin B. Chawla, former Chief Election Commissioner of India, met Coimbatore Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on Wednesday and presented a copy of his book Every Vote Counts: The Story of India’s Elections. Later, he wrote to Mr. Pati pointing out that election staff were often reluctant to approach those areas where ex-leprosy patients had settled. He sought for measures to sensitise the staff that ex-leprosy patients cannot transmit the disease and they have nothing to fear.