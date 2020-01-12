Ex-armyman hacked to death by teenage son in Mettupalayam

The Mettupalayam police arrested a teenager who hacked to death his father, an ex-serviceman, late on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as A. Karuppusamy, 45, a resident of Siraj Nagar, Sirumugai road, Mettupalayam.

The police arrested his 17-year-old son in connection with the murder early on Sunday.

The police said that Mr. Karuppusamy and his wife Amuthavalli separated six years ago, allegedly due to his alcoholism and domestic violence.

Ms. Amuthavalli, her two sons, aged 14 and 17, were staying in her mother’s house at Irumporai near Sirumugai.

On Saturday, Mr. Karuppusamy telephoned Ms. Amuthavalli in an inebriated state and abused her.

Provoked by this, the 17-year-old boy went to his father’s place around 11.45 p.m., shouted at him and allegedly attempted to assault his father.

Mr. Karuppusamy also took a sickle from the kitchen and tried to attack his son.

However, the son grabbed the sickle from father and hacked him. Mr. Karuppusamy died on the spot.

Neighbours informed the Mettupalayam police who arrested the boy.