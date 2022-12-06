Ex-AIADMK functionary to join DMK today

December 06, 2022 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - Chennai

K. Selvaraj, former MLA and a key supporter of the AIADMK’s deposed coordinator, O. Panneerselvam, is expected to join the DMK today, in the presence of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Mr. Selvaraj, who was relieved of the post of district secretary of the Coimbatore city district unit of the group led by Mr. Panneerselvam on Saturday, said his decision to join the DMK followed a conversation with Chief Minister and ruling party president M.K. Stalin.

The former legislator said he developed differences with the deposed AIADMK coordinator on the issue of his response to the findings of the Justice A. Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry, which probed the circumstances leading to the hospitalisation and death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. “Also, I have found both him and [the party’s interim general secretary] Edappadi K. Palaniswami to be working for their own interests,” he said.

Mr. Selvaraj was expelled from the Congress in June 2015 and later joined the AIADMK. After the death of Jayalalithaa, he was once associated with the camp led by Mr. Palaniswami.