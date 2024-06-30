GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ex-AIADMK councillor murdered in Cuddalore

Published - June 30, 2024 11:34 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A former councillor of the AIADMK was murdered by unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants at Vandipalayam here on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as D. Pushpanathan, 48, former ward councillor and a resident of Aalai colony in Cuddalore.

Police said Pushpanathan was riding a two-wheeler with his friend Bharani Murugan, 32nd ward councillor of the AIADMK sitting pillion. Pushpanathan dropped Bharani Murugan at the latter’s house in Soorasamhara Street and was heading home when two persons on a motorcycle intercepted and hacked him. He sustained grievous injuries and died on the spot.

The Cuddalore Old Town police have registered a case. Three special teams have been formed to nab the accused, police said.


