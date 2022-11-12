EWS quota | TN all-party meet decides to file review petition against verdict

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired an all-party meeting of representatives of legislatives parties, at which a resolution was passed, rejecting the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing for a 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday chaired an all-party meeting of representatives of legislative parties, at which a resolution was passed, rejecting the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing for a 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) of the society. As per the resolution, the parties have also decided to file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of the Constitutional amendment.

The AIADMK and the BJP boycotted the meeting. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam’s faction also did not take part in the meeting.

Representatives from the Congress, PMK, MDMK, VCK, CPM, CPI, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi and The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

The EWS reservation is contrary to the social justice principle prescribed in the Constitution and also against the various judgements of the Supreme Court and is also discriminatory against the poor, the resolution stated. It also called for the Tamil Nadu government to put forth its argument strongly.

‘Amendment will destroy principle of social justice’

Earlier, addressing the all-party meeting, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin said if the amendment was accepted, it would destroy the principle of social justice. “They would remove the reference ‘socially and educationally backward’ and add ‘economically’ in everything. That is why we strongly opposed the amendment in the Parliament and voted against it, Mr. Stalin said.

The CM also pointed out that the Supreme Court has, several times, held that reservation is not a poverty alleviation scheme and in 1992, a nine-member Constitutional bench of the Supreme Court ruled that reservation based on economic considerations was invalid. Mr. Stalin said reservation should be given only to ‘socially and educationally backward’ persons, as per the provisions of the Constitution. Those who said that because of reservation skills and qualifications have been lost are now backing the EWS reservation. It is against social justice and Constitutional provisions, he said.

Mr. Stalin also pointed out that (former leaders) Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar did not accept the inclusion of ‘economically’ [backward]. “We are not against any scheme which is brought in for the welfare of the poor. In fact, we will back any scheme brought in by the Union government to support the poor. However, our request is, don’t change the fundamentals of social justice, Mr. Stalin said.

‘How are those earning ₹66,000 poor?’

The CM also questioned the criteria fixed for EWS reservations. “They are saying that those earning less than ₹8 lakh can benefit. Are those earning ₹66,660 a month poor? Are those earning ₹2,222 daily, poor? The BJP government says those earning less than ₹2 lakh need not pay income tax. Then how can those earning ₹8 lakh be classified as poor, “ he asked. This is not a reservation for the poor in the forward class, but reservation for the forward caste, he noted.

Interestingly, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee backed the resolution, after the party welcomed the Supreme Court judgement at the national level. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri had also welcomed the judgement.

Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, Law Minister S. Regupathy, Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudy, DMK MP P. Wilson, Chief Secretary Irai Anbu and others were part of the meeting.

Later speaking to reporters, Mr. Ponmudy said it was disappointing that the AIADMK did not take part in the meeting. He also pointed out that the AIADMK had walked out from both Houses of Parliament during the debate on EWS reservation.

However, he expressed confidence that the AIADMK would also file a review petition.

‘Will not implement EWS’

Mr. Ponmudy also said there was no provision for the State government to file a review petition and it would be filed by the parties. He also said the State government would only implement the 69% reservation and would not implement the EWS reservation.