EWS judgement: Stalin calls for meeting of leaders of legislative parties on Nov 12

The T.N. CM will chair the meeting, which will discuss the “steps to be taken as the next course of action,” an official press release said

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 16:21 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin | Photo Credit: PTI

In view of the Supreme Court’s judgment upholding the validity of a Constitutional amendment which provides 10% reservation in government jobs and educational institutions to the ‘economically weaker sections’ (EWS) of society, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has called for a meeting of representatives of legislative parties on November 12.

Mr. Stalin will chair the meeting of representatives of all legislative parties at the conference hall, Namakkal Kavignar Maaligai at the Secretariat campus in Chennai at 10.30 am on November 12, an official release from the Tamil Nadu government said. Since the judgment of the Supreme Court was “against the reservation system, social justice and equality,” the meeting would discuss the “steps to be taken as the next course of action”.

Stalin’s reaction marks continuation of T.N. govt.’s stand on EWS quota

An invitation from the Chief Minister to take part in the meeting and offer their inputs has been sent to leaders of all legislative parties. Two representatives each from all legislative parties have been invited for the meeting. While the ruling DMK and some of its allies have opposed the Supreme Court judgment delivered on Monday, some other allies in the DMK combine that have national presence have welcomed the verdict.

