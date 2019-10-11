EVMs moved to strong room

The district administration on Thursday moved the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and 358 Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines from the Tamil Nadu Warehousing Corporation to the strong room in the taluk office at Vikravandi. According to sources, the EVMs and VVPATs were moved with police security to the strong room.

The Election Commission had completed the first round of randomisation of the machines — an exercise that determines which machine has to be taken to which polling booth. The EVMs will remain in the strong rooms for a few days before the machines are randomised and sent to the polling booths. The strong room was sealed in the presence of District Collector L. Subramanian and General Observer V. China Veerabhadrudu.