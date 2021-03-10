EVMs despatched to Assembly segments in Villupuram district

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which are to be used for polling in the upcoming Assembly elections on April 6, were sent to the respective Assembly constituencies in the district on Wednesday.
As many as 2,844 control and ballot units of EVMs and 3,304 Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were allotted to the seven Assembly segments -- Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Tirukovilur through a computerised randomisation exercise.
On Wednesday, the EVMs were despatched to the respective Assembly segments under the supervision of District Election Officer-cum-Collector A. Annadurai, Returning Officers and representatives of political parties.
The EVMs, ballot and control units will be stored in strong rooms in the respective assembly segments.
