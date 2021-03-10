Tamil Nadu

EVMs despatched to Assembly segments in Villupuram district

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) stacked in boxes being sent to different Assembly segments in Villupuram district in the presence of District Election Officer-cum-Collector A. Annadurai on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which are to be used for polling in the upcoming Assembly elections on April 6, were sent to the respective Assembly constituencies in the district on Wednesday.

As many as 2,844 control and ballot units of EVMs and 3,304 Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines were allotted to the seven Assembly segments -- Gingee, Mailam, Tindivanam (Reserved), Vanur (Reserved), Villupuram, Vikravandi and Tirukovilur through a computerised randomisation exercise.

On Wednesday, the EVMs were despatched to the respective Assembly segments under the supervision of District Election Officer-cum-Collector A. Annadurai, Returning Officers and representatives of political parties.

The EVMs, ballot and control units will be stored in strong rooms in the respective assembly segments.

Related Topics
Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2021 2:39:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/evms-despatched-to-assembly-segments-in-villupuram-district/article34035041.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY