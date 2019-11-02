EVMs, control units checked in Vellore

Over 9000 machines including electronic voting machines (EVMs) and control units have arrived from Bengaluru at the Block Development Office on Anna Salai in Vellore.

A team of 20 experts from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) joined by 70 staff from local bodies in Vellore conducted a check on machines, kept in the strongroom, on Friday.

Sources said that a team checked the working condition of 6000 EVMs and 3000 control units in the presence of personnel from the district administration. The random checks would continue, sources said.