Tamil Nadu

EVMs, control units checked in Vellore

Personnel inspecting EVMs in Vellore in preparation for the local body polls, which may be announced by the EC later this month.

Personnel inspecting EVMs in Vellore in preparation for the local body polls, which may be announced by the EC later this month.   | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

Over 9000 machines arrive from Bengaluru

Over 9000 machines including electronic voting machines (EVMs) and control units have arrived from Bengaluru at the Block Development Office on Anna Salai in Vellore.

A team of 20 experts from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) joined by 70 staff from local bodies in Vellore conducted a check on machines, kept in the strongroom, on Friday.

Sources said that a team checked the working condition of 6000 EVMs and 3000 control units in the presence of personnel from the district administration. The random checks would continue, sources said.

