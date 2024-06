With the culmination of vote-counting at all 39 centres in the State, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and related equipment have been moved to the respective strong rooms in various districts. They would be under the control of District Election Officers and not be disturbed for 45 days, a senior official said, adding: “They will not be disturbed so that they can be taken out [of the strong rooms] if any petition is moved in the High Court, and it becomes necessary to move the equipment.”

