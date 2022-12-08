Evict all unauthorised occupants of residential quarters for Udhagamandalam municipality employees, Madras HC directs Nilgiris Collector

December 08, 2022 02:36 pm | Updated 02:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed the Nilgiris Collector and Commissioner of Udhagamandalam Municipality to evict all unauthorised occupants of the 376 residential quarters meant for municipality staff.

The court has ordered issuance of show cause notices to them within two weeks and completion of eviction proceedings within three months.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam issued the direction after the Collector conducted an inquiry and filed a report before the court stating that only 106 residential quarters were occupied by the existing staff of the municipality.

The rest of 270 quarters had been either sub-let to non-employees by the retired staff or were occupied by other unauthorised individuals.

Since it was reported that most of the quarters were meant for the sanitary workers, the judge directed the Collector as well as the Municipality Commissioner to expedite the eviction proceedings and allot the quarters to the employees, who were on rolls as on date, after following the rule of seniority and other procedures contemplated under the relevant rules.

The officials were further directed to recover arrears of rent too from the unauthorised occupants by invoking the provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act or other appropriate statute.

The directions were issued while disposing of a 2017 writ petition filed by jointly by seven municipality employees seeking action against the unauthorised occupants of the quarters.