Everything is under control in Tamil Nadu, says Speaker to counterparts on COVID-19

Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Speaker P. Dhanapal on Tuesday said in a virtual meeting of his counterparts from other States that everything with regard to COVID-19 was under control in Tamil Nadu and further expressed hope that the State would become free of the pandemic very soon.

During his speech in the video conference meeting convened by the Lok Sabha Speaker, Mr. Dhanapal said everything is under control and “the Government of Tamil Nadu will ensure the life safety and security of all citizens by arresting and eliminating adverse effects of COVID-19. The government has also initiated proactive measures to ensure the economic well-being of the State.”

Listing out all the measures being undertaken by the State government, Mr. Dhanapal said that a massive and aggressive campaign was being spearheaded and everyone was asked to support it by ensuring social distancing, surface cleaning, hand hygiene and respiratory hygiene.

As for the functioning of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, though the original schedule of the session was initially scheduled till April 9, it was adjourned on March 24 after passing the remaining 27 demands for grants after detailed discussions and all the Bills were passed by following the rules of procedure.

“Even when the Assembly was in session, as per my instructions, cleaning and disinfection practices were carried out intensively within the precincts of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly,” he added.