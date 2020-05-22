Every sphere of democracy, including media, is decaying, says HC judge

Justice Abdul Quddhose of the Madras High Court on Thursday expressed concern over the “decay” in every sphere of democracy, including the media, for quite a number of years and impressed upon the need for media houses to introspect. After quashing many criminal defamation cases lodged by the State government against media houses, the judge said he, as an ordinary citizen of the country, would like to remind the media of the great role it had to play in nation-building by acting as a watchdog.
“Our national motto is Satyameva Jayate which means ‘truth alone triumphs’. We respect the national anthem, flag and emblem but we sometimes forget to respect the motto which is equally important for the survival of our democracy.”
He added, “I am confident all media houses will take this humble request from an ordinary citizen in the right spirit and carry it forward in the best interest of this great nation.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism