Eveready Spinning Mills gives ₹1 cr. as relief

Donations for COVID-19 relief continued to pour in on Friday.

The Director of Eveready Spinning Mills, Tiruppur, handed over a cheque for ₹1 crore to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The Confederation of Indian Industry, Salem zone, made a contribution of ₹1 crore to the relief account of the district administration.

A release said CII Salem zone, with the support of CII members, including the Young Indians (Yi) and the Indian Women Network (IWN), took up the initiative to contribute the amount from their CSR allocation to the relief fund.

T.J. Varghese Vaidyan, chairman of the Nilgiri Planters’ Association, handed over a cheque for ₹54 lakh at the office of Minister K. Ramachandran.

Sudhakar of Sudha Hospitals presented a cheque for ₹50 lakh.

Paramount Private Mills Limited Director M. Ram donated ₹30 lakh.

A.B.S. Sanjjay, vice-chairman, CII Salem zone, made a contribution of ₹30 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund and handed over the cheque to the Chief Minister during his visit here on Thursday.

