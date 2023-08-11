ADVERTISEMENT

Events held in Cuddalore as part of drug abuse awareness campaign

August 11, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The drive was organised by the Cuddalore District Police

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, R. Rajaram participating in the marathon held in Cuddalore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Nearly 500 students from colleges and schools took part in a marathon as part of the ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign in Cuddalore on Friday. The marathon, flagged off by Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, R. Rajaram at the Town Hall, culminated at Silver Beach. The campaign was organised by the Cuddalore District Police to sensitise the public on the ill effects of drug abuse. Mr. Rajaram also participated in a signature campaign against drugs held at the Cuddalore Bus Stand. A mass anti-drug pledge was also held at the Periyar Government Arts and Science College on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US