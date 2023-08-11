HamberMenu
Events held in Cuddalore as part of drug abuse awareness campaign

The drive was organised by the Cuddalore District Police

August 11, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau
Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, R. Rajaram participating in the marathon held in Cuddalore on Friday.

Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, R. Rajaram participating in the marathon held in Cuddalore on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Nearly 500 students from colleges and schools took part in a marathon as part of the ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign in Cuddalore on Friday. The marathon, flagged off by Superintendent of Police, Cuddalore, R. Rajaram at the Town Hall, culminated at Silver Beach. The campaign was organised by the Cuddalore District Police to sensitise the public on the ill effects of drug abuse. Mr. Rajaram also participated in a signature campaign against drugs held at the Cuddalore Bus Stand. A mass anti-drug pledge was also held at the Periyar Government Arts and Science College on the occasion.

