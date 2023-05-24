Event Tech Start-up Ticket 9 raises pre-seed funding

May 24, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Coimbatore based Event Tech Start-up Ticket 9 has raised $120K pre-seed funding from angel investors in India and across the globe.

The investors include M2P co-founder Prabhu Rangarajan, bitsCrunch founder and CEO Vijay Pravin Maharajan and CTO Ashok Vardharajan, Ippopay’s founder and CEO Mohan K, and CTO Jaikumar. Other investors include Growfin’s Head of AI and ML Sudalai Rajkumar, Wilcosource co-founder Sundararaman Ramasamy, Deliver.sg co-founder Krishmani Kannan and Witree’s CTO Selvamuthukumar along with angels from the U.S., Singapore, Australia and Bangkok.

The start-up intends to use the funds raised to enhance its product development and strengthen the technology stack, team, and market expansion. “In addition to product development and team expansion, Ticket 9 plans to automate and simplify traditionally time-consuming tasks in the event industry,” says Santhos Premraj –Ticket 9, co-founder and Chief of Product.

Ticket 9, founded by Yazhini Shanmugam and Santhos Premraj, is an Event Tech start-up building SaaS products that provides a comprehensive suite of tools to create, manage, promote, and monetize events of any type and size. The company claims that the platform helps event organizers to streamline event management to drive revenue growth and event enthusiast to discover more personalized events nearby.