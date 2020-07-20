Even small temples will not allow congregations during Aadi season

Even small temples will not allow devotees to hold prayers, or make and offer koozhu or bear kaavadi during the Tamil month of Aadi, that is specially celebrated in Amman and Murugan temples.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has instructed temples to ensure that congregations, both big and small, are not permitted inside temples.

‘Follow safety norms’

“Such functions are not allowed even in small temples, with an annual income below ₹10,000, that have reopened. Temples can conduct utsavams with a minimal number of archakas and employees, duly following safety instructions,” said an official of the Department.

During Aadi, Amman temples usually witness large crowds, with families coming together.

Crowd control

“They participate in theemedhi (fire walking), abhishekam and alankarams. They will take part in 5-7 days of utsavams and make koozhu during the time. Such crowds will be detrimental during a pandemic,” said a former official of the Department.

The Periyapalayam temple usually witnesses 25,000-40,000 persons during weekends in the month of Aadi.

Besides, Vaishnavite temples celebrate Aadi Pooram — the birth star of Sri Andal. Shaivite temples celebrate the same as valaikaapu or the bangle wearing of Ambal.

Aadi krithikai is famous in Murugan temples. Some temples like the Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruttani witness lakhs of devotees bearing kaavadis.