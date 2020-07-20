Even small temples will not allow congregations during Aadi season

Even small temples will not allow devotees to hold prayers, or make and offer koozhu or bear kaavadi during the Tamil month of Aadi, that is specially celebrated in Amman and Murugan temples.
The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department has instructed temples to ensure that congregations, both big and small, are not permitted inside temples.
‘Follow safety norms’
“Such functions are not allowed even in small temples, with an annual income below ₹10,000, that have reopened. Temples can conduct utsavams with a minimal number of archakas and employees, duly following safety instructions,” said an official of the Department.
During Aadi, Amman temples usually witness large crowds, with families coming together.
Crowd control
“They participate in theemedhi (fire walking), abhishekam and alankarams. They will take part in 5-7 days of utsavams and make koozhu during the time. Such crowds will be detrimental during a pandemic,” said a former official of the Department.
The Periyapalayam temple usually witnesses 25,000-40,000 persons during weekends in the month of Aadi.
Besides, Vaishnavite temples celebrate Aadi Pooram — the birth star of Sri Andal. Shaivite temples celebrate the same as valaikaapu or the bangle wearing of Ambal.
Aadi krithikai is famous in Murugan temples. Some temples like the Subramaniya Swamy temple in Tiruttani witness lakhs of devotees bearing kaavadis.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath