‘Even God can’t control price rise’

Minister for Co-operation Sellur Raju on Tuesday said that even God cannot control price rise.

Replying to DMK member K. Pitchandi who complained in the Assembly about the rise in prices of onion, garlic and gold, the Minister recalled the argument of former Finance Minister K.Anbazhagan (DMK) that price rise was inevitable. “Your leader Kalaignar invited our members to visit Panagal Park to witness the boom in jewellery sale (when the AIADMK complained of price rice). “Price rise was an issue even in Kamaraj’s rule,” he said.

Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami said heavy rain damaged the onion crop. The next harvest will happen in 95 days and the price has already come down, he added.