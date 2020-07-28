Evaluation of Class 12 re-exams completed

Evaluation of the Class 12 re-examination answer scripts was completed across centres on Tuesday, a day after exams were held for students who missed the exam in March.
While over 800 schoolchildren and private candidates had registered, only 519 candidates took the exams on Monday in chemistry, accountancy and geography.
A senior official from the Directorate of Government Examinations said that the answer scripts had been evaluated.
“We are working towards ensuring that the results are announced at the earliest. The results will be announced in the next few days,” he said. Results for all papers written by these candidates will be announced together.
The Class 12 examination results were announced earlier this month, and students have been able to procure their provisional marksheets from their schools. Class 10 students, however, are yet to get their marksheets, with their board exams having been cancelled.
“Schools have already submitted copies of students’ answer scripts and attendance records and we expect students to receive their marksheets in the first week of August,” a teacher said.
