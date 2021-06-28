Evaluation norms go down well

CHENNAI

28 June 2021 00:40 IST

The best possible option given a year of uncertainty: teachers

The evaluation criteria announced by the Tamil Nadu government for the Class 12 results have been welcomed by a majority of teachers and headmasters. They have said this is the best possible option given a year of uncertainty the students have gone through.

Government school teachers have welcomed the decision to give more weightage to Class 10 marks over Class 11 and 12. “There are around 6 lakh students at government and aided schools who were to take up the board exams this year. For many of them from schools in rural areas, no assessments took place except when they came back to schools for a while in January in Class 12,” said Patric Raymond, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Graduate Teachers Federation.

With both the Central Board of Secondary Education and the State Board having accorded some weightage to the Class 11 scores, the focus is also on the need for students to work consistently through both years of higher secondary education.

Advertising

Advertising

20% of the Class 11 written board exam scores are to be considered for evaluation. The Class 12 students, awaiting their results, were able to write all but one paper in each stream in the Class 11 board examinations in March 2020 before the schools closed for COVID-19.

“In cracking entrance exams and college education, the Class 11 syllabus has an important part, and is the foundation for higher education. The syllabus is qualitatively and quantitatively a jump for State board students after Class 10, and both students and teachers have to take it seriously,” said N. Vijayan, correspondent, Zion Matriculation Higher Secondary School.

Only a few years ago did the School Education Department begin conducting board examinations for Class 11 too, stating that the portions, aimed at preparing students for the final board examinations, were often neglected in favour of the Class 12 portions at several schools.

The principal of a private school in Chennai said that for the students awaiting the Class 12 results, the Class 11 board examinations which took place in March 2020 had been a tough one. “While we were surprised that the Class 10 marks were given more weightage than Class 11, we will have to sensitise our students to the need for being committed in their preparations from Class 11,” he said.

“Students who are focused on preparing for the NEET and other entrance exams have been taking the Class 11 portions seriously for the last few years. Going forward, all students should be consistent, and for this, we have been advocating a semester system that will ensure a consistent academic preparation at the higher secondary level,” said K.P.O. Suresh, president, Tamil Nadu Post-Graduate Teachers’ Federation.