Evacuation of T.N. students from Ukraine completed 

A group of Tamil Nadu students who returned from Ukraine interacting with the State representatives in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

March 11, 2022 20:47 IST

The Chief Minister is likely to receive the last batch at Chennai airport today

With 61 students landing in Delhi on Friday, the process of evacuating Tamil Nadu students stranded in Ukraine has been completed. As many as 34 students from the State declined to return home and chose to stay back, braving the war, official sources said.

“All the students from Tamil Nadu who were studying in Ukraine, as per the records available with us, have returned and 34 students have decided to stay back. We were worried about the students trapped in Sumy in the last few days. They took advantage of the ceasefire and managed to reach Poland by road or rail. We are happy that they are back,” DMK MP Tiruchi Siva told The Hindu.

Mr. Siva, who led the special team deputed by the State to facilitate the evacuation, said the last batch of nine students arrived in Delhi by an Air Force plane on Friday evening. “We were closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and following up on the evacuation with the authorities concerned. Our mission is accomplished now,” he said.

Hundreds of students who were stranded in Ukraine after Russia invaded the country reached out to the Indian authorities by sending SOS videos/messages on the social media. After reviewing the progress of evacuation on March 3, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin deputed a team of State representatives to countries neighbouring Ukraine (Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Poland) to support the evacuation of students and Non-Resident Tamils.

According to police sources, Mr. Stalin would receive the last batch of students who were expected to arrive at the Chennai airport at 8.45 a.m. on Saturday, accompanied by the special team. Of the total 1,920 students from Tamil Nadu, the State helped in the evacuation of 1,525, while 361 returned by their own means. The special team camped at the Tamil Nadu House in Delhi to oversee the process.

For the officials, there were many challenges in safely evacuating the students. Many came with their pets and could not be accommodated on domestic flights from Delhi to destinations in Tamil Nadu. Some refused to leave Delhi and stayed back at the Tamil Nadu House waiting for their pets to arrive. A few brought Ukraine currency but could not exchange it.

“One girl had Ukraine currency worth ₹1.5 lakh. But she could not exchange it...there were many others who tried in vain to exchange the foreign currency. We arranged three special flights which cost us ₹75 lakh to transport the students from Delhi to Tamil Nadu. Some who had pets were sent by train,” a senior official said.