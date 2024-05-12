GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

E.V. Velu’s son injured in road accident in Tiruvannamalai

Published - May 12, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
The car in which Mr. V. Kamban was travelling was hit by another car from behind at Endal Bypass Road junction, around 2 km from Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. 

The car in which Mr. V. Kamban was travelling was hit by another car from behind at Endal Bypass Road junction, around 2 km from Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. 

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu’s son and deputy president of DMK’s State medical team, V. Kamban, was injured in a road accident when the SUV he was travelling in was hit by another car from behind at Endal Bypass Road junction, around 2 km from Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

Police said Mr. Kamban, who was also managing director of Arunai Group of Institutions, was returning from his college to his house when driver of another car, which was coming from Vettavalam to Tiruvannamalai, lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident. In the impact, both cars were severely damaged including windshields.

Mr. Kamban was travelling along with his personal assistant B. Anand,32, and driver V. Parasuraman,35, at the time of the accident, which happened around 2.50 p.m. The occupants in the second car were P. Prakash, 35, who drove the vehicle, M. Sundramoorthy, 65, his wife S. Parmelu,57, and P. Pavitra, 4, Mr. Prakash’s daughter. They were residents of Chennai and were on their way to attend a funeral in Tiruvannamalai.

Immediately, other motorists and passersby alerted Tiruvannamalai town east police and ambulances. Injured persons in the car were sent to the Government Medical College in Tiruvannamalai whereas the Minister’s son, his assistant and driver were being treated at Arunai Medical College. Doctors at the hospitals said that all injured persons were out of danger. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.