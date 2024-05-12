E.V. Velu’s son injured in road accident in Tiruvannamalai

Minister for Public Works E.V. Velu’s son and deputy president of DMK’s State medical team, V. Kamban, was injured in a road accident when the SUV he was travelling in was hit by another car from behind at Endal Bypass Road junction, around 2 km from Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

Police said Mr. Kamban, who was also managing director of Arunai Group of Institutions, was returning from his college to his house when driver of another car, which was coming from Vettavalam to Tiruvannamalai, lost control of the vehicle resulting in the accident. In the impact, both cars were severely damaged including windshields.

Mr. Kamban was travelling along with his personal assistant B. Anand,32, and driver V. Parasuraman,35, at the time of the accident, which happened around 2.50 p.m. The occupants in the second car were P. Prakash, 35, who drove the vehicle, M. Sundramoorthy, 65, his wife S. Parmelu,57, and P. Pavitra, 4, Mr. Prakash’s daughter. They were residents of Chennai and were on their way to attend a funeral in Tiruvannamalai.

Immediately, other motorists and passersby alerted Tiruvannamalai town east police and ambulances. Injured persons in the car were sent to the Government Medical College in Tiruvannamalai whereas the Minister’s son, his assistant and driver were being treated at Arunai Medical College. Doctors at the hospitals said that all injured persons were out of danger. A case has been registered. Further investigation is on, the police said.