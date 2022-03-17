E.V. Velu calls on Union Minister Gadkari, requests implementation of road projects in T.N.

He also advocated the need for a speedy implementation of proposals aimed at avoiding traffic congestion on highways in the State

Tamil Nadu Minister for Public Works, Highways and Minor Ports E.V. Velu on Wednesday called on Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi and requested him to implement various road projects in Tamil Nadu.

During his meeting with the Union Minister, which saw the participation of officials from the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Tamil Nadu’s Highways Department, Mr. Velu discussed various schemes being implemented in the State and also the cooperation being extended for the projects, an official release said.

Excavation of sand from quarries, projects that need permission from the Forest Department, works for installing grids and electric transformers and permission from the Public Works and Water Resources Departments for constructions on waterbodies were among the issues that Mr. Velu explained to the Union Minister. He also advocated the need for a speedy implementation of 10 specific proposals that, he said, were crucial for avoiding traffic congestion on highways.

The expansion of road between Chengalpattu and Tindivanam as eight-lane; six-laning of Chennai-Tada from Madhavaram junction to Chennai Outer Ring Road; elevated corridors between Tiruchi and Thuvakudi, and Tambaram and Chengalpattu; the removing of five toll plazas located within Municipality limits by the National Highways Authority of India; an elevated six-lane corridor between Madhuravoyal junction and Sriperumbudur toll plaza on the road connecting Wallajah and Poonamallee; the Coimbatore-Sathyamangalam highway and half-ring roads for Coimbatore and Tiruchi were among the proposals for which the Minister requested Centre’s support.

The Minister also requested issuing a notification in the Gazette of India over the policy approval granted for upgrading eight roads as national highways.