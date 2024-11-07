Ethiraj College distributes merit scholarships

Ethiraj College for Women distributed merit scholarships to 20 undergraduate students enrolled in self-financing stream programmes.

The college created a corpus of ₹750 lakh as part of the scheme announced to celebrate 75 years of the institution. Named Right From Ethiraj, the scholarship envisages using interest from the corpus for the scheme.

“The scholarship is a testament to the vision of the college’s founder, V.L. Ethiraj. Students from single parent households, from underprivileged households and those with athletic talent will be supported through the entire course, said college chairman V.M. Muralidharan.

