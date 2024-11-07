ADVERTISEMENT

Ethiraj College distributes merit scholarships

Updated - November 07, 2024 01:12 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau,Sujatha R 2625

Chairman of Ethiraj College for Women V.M. Muralidharan distributed merit scholarships to 20 students on Monday | Photo Credit: Photo: Special Arrangement

Ethiraj College for Women distributed merit scholarships to 20 undergraduate students enrolled in self-financing stream programmes.

The college created a corpus of ₹750 lakh as part of the scheme announced to celebrate 75 years of the institution. Named Right From Ethiraj, the scholarship envisages using interest from the corpus for the scheme.

“The scholarship is a testament to the vision of the college’s founder, V.L. Ethiraj. Students from single parent households, from underprivileged households and those with athletic talent will be supported through the entire course, said college chairman V.M. Muralidharan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US