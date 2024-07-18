Ethiraj College celebrates 134th birth anniversary of its founder

The 134th birth anniversary of V.L. Ethiraj, the founder of Ethiraj College for Women, was celebrated on Thursday. Justice M. Sundar of the Madras High Court, who participated in the event, recalled anecdotes from the founder’s life that demonstrated his integrity, honesty, and legal acumen. V.M. Muralitharan, chairman of the Ethiraj College Trust, said the college had launched a centre to train students across disciplines in drone-based services. Uma Gowrie, the college’s principal and secretary, M. Sekar, financial trustee, R. Chandrasekar, board member, and Chandra Devi Thanikachalam, former chairperson, also participated.

