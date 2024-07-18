GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ethiraj College celebrates 134th birth anniversary of its founder

It has launched a centre to train students across disciplines in drone-based services

Published - July 18, 2024 09:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries at the event celebrating the 134th birth anniversary of V.L. Ethiraj on Thursday.

Dignitaries at the event celebrating the 134th birth anniversary of V.L. Ethiraj on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The 134th birth anniversary of V.L. Ethiraj, the founder of Ethiraj College for Women, was celebrated on Thursday. Justice M. Sundar of the Madras High Court, who participated in the event, recalled anecdotes from the founder’s life that demonstrated his integrity, honesty, and legal acumen. V.M. Muralitharan, chairman of the Ethiraj College Trust, said the college had launched a centre to train students across disciplines in drone-based services. Uma Gowrie, the college’s principal and secretary, M. Sekar, financial trustee, R. Chandrasekar, board member, and Chandra Devi Thanikachalam, former chairperson, also participated. 

Related Topics

higher education / arts and science education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.