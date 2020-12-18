Establishment of AIIMS in Madurai cannot be stopped: Minister

Revenue Minister R. B. Udhayakumar on Thursday said none can stop the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences at Thoppur in Madurai.
After inaugurating the Amma mini clinic at Thirumangalam, he told journalists that some people under the guise of activists were misleading the public on the project. “It would be wrong to say that the AIIMS will not come near Madurai...or it would not be correct to state that the Tamil Nadu government had done nothing towards this project,” he said.
The Minister recalled that the foundation stone for the AIIMS was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. The land parcel, which was earlier assigned to the Tuberculosis Hospital, had now been handed over to the Revenue Department as per the guidelines.
The team from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) conducted an inspection and only after this, the preliminary works began.
Mr. Udhayakumar attributed the delay to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Only now the government has been relaxing certain norms. The works will pick up pace from here onwards,” he asserted.
He charged that with the Assembly election in mind, the DMK and other parties were attempting to defame the AIADMK and the government. “We have our progress card, which would be enough to show that the promises [we made] have been kept. Whether it was on development projects or welfare schemes or the recent cyclones/floods, the Edappadi Palaniswami-led government had stood with the people,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath