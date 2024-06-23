ADVERTISEMENT

Establish mega public park at Koyambedu bus terminus, says Anbumani

Published - June 23, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

In the city, the need of the hour is not a cultural, commercial hub, but parks that provide fresh air

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said the State government should drop its reported plan for building a cultural, commercial hub at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus and instead establish a mega public park.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement, he said he had written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin several times urging him to set up the mega park.

In the city, the need of the hour is not a cultural, commercial hub, but parks that provide fresh air.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Anbumani said the city’s green cover had dwindled, and to compensate for this, it was necessary to establish parks. Chennai does not have mega parks like other cities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To align with the goal of increasing the city’s green cover and to achieve the targets stated in the Chennai Climate Action Plan, the State government should come forward to establish a mega park, he said.

He called for an announcement to be made in this regard in the ongoing Assembly session.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US