Establish mega public park at Koyambedu bus terminus, says Anbumani

In the city, the need of the hour is not a cultural, commercial hub, but parks that provide fresh air

Published - June 23, 2024 01:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said the State government should drop its reported plan for building a cultural, commercial hub at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Bus Terminus and instead establish a mega public park.

In a statement, he said he had written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin several times urging him to set up the mega park.

In the city, the need of the hour is not a cultural, commercial hub, but parks that provide fresh air.

Mr. Anbumani said the city’s green cover had dwindled, and to compensate for this, it was necessary to establish parks. Chennai does not have mega parks like other cities.

To align with the goal of increasing the city’s green cover and to achieve the targets stated in the Chennai Climate Action Plan, the State government should come forward to establish a mega park, he said.

He called for an announcement to be made in this regard in the ongoing Assembly session.

