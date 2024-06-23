Establish counselling centres near liquor shops, says Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday stressed the need for establishment of counselling centres near liquor shops in the State to advise people on the ill-effects of liquor.

Speaking to reporters after visiting those admitted in the Government Kallakurichi medical college and hospital, he said such tragedies have been occurring constantly whichever party comes to power. It is the duty of everyone to exercise control.

Mr. Haasan said that the number of liquor shops was equal to the number of pharmacies in the State. Counselling centres must be set up to advise the people on the ill effects of consuming liquor. Awareness boards should also be placed near the shops, he said, adding that everyone should unite and start a movement against liquor. He also visited the families of the victims at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town.

