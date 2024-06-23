GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Establish counselling centres near liquor shops, says Kamal Haasan

Published - June 23, 2024 11:47 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday stressed the need for establishment of counselling centres near liquor shops in the State to advise people on the ill-effects of liquor.

Speaking to reporters after visiting those admitted in the Government Kallakurichi medical college and hospital, he said such tragedies have been occurring constantly whichever party comes to power. It is the duty of everyone to exercise control.

Mr. Haasan said that the number of liquor shops was equal to the number of pharmacies in the State. Counselling centres must be set up to advise the people on the ill effects of consuming liquor. Awareness boards should also be placed near the shops, he said, adding that everyone should unite and start a movement against liquor. He also visited the families of the victims at Karunapuram in Kallakurichi town.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.