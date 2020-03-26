Essential service providers to get ID cards

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday instructed officials to issue five ID-card for people involved in supplying essential commodities and services in the ongoing lockdown period.

The Personal Assistant - General (PA-G) of all the respective District Collectors will take steps to coordinate with police officers and issue identity cards for individuals and vehicles that are involved in the supply of essential goods and services, an official release said.

The government also directed companies and small caterers, who supply food and other essentials to those who could not step out of their houses and to ensure their employees carried ID-cards and that their vehicles displayed ‘Essential Supplies/Service’ stickers. The respective Village Administrative Officers (VAOs) have been instructed to issue appropriate entry passes to farmers and others, who supply vegetables, fruits, eggs and agricultural produce.